This drone footage was taken on June 30, 2018, from Sacramento and shows the County Fire as it burned in Yolo County. Five days later, the fire has burned 82,700 acres and is 25 percent contained.
County Fire swells to nearly 83,000 acres as firefighters inch closer to containment

By Benjy Egel

July 04, 2018 12:39 PM

The County Fire torching grasslands east of Lake Berryessa reached 82,700 acres but was 25 percent contained as of Wednesday morning, up 10 percent from the day before.

Firefighters were making inroads thanks to cool, relatively wind-free conditions Wednesday morning, Cal Fire spokesman Jordan Motta said. They used driptorches and flame-shooting pistols to burn tinder-like dry grass before it could be engulfed by the larger flame.

Nearly 2,900 fire personnel from 63 crews had stepped forward to attempt to contain the County Fire, which began Saturday in Guinda. Cal Fire officials said 980 structures were threatened as of Tuesday night, and the city of Winters postponed its annual fireworks show because of the poor air quality and high fire risk.

Mandatory evacuations remain in place between Monticello Dam and Pleasants Valley Road by Highway 128, west of Highway 16 to Berryessa Knoxville Road, south of County Road 40 and north of County Road 53.

Evacuations were also recommended north of Quail Canyon Road in Solano County, south of Highway 128, east of Blue Ridge Berryessa Natural Area, west of Pleasant Valley Road, east of Capell Valley Road, north of Highway 128 in Yolo County excluding Winters, south of County Road 23, east of Berryessa Knoxville Road and south of Esparto.

The Pawnee Fire has chewed up 15,000 acres of Lake County land but is 90 percent contained. It had destroyed 22 structures, threatened 50 more and left one person injured as of Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire crews are lighting backfires to contain the massive County Fire in Napa and Yolo counties near Lake Berryessa. It was 25 percent contained on July 4, 2018.

