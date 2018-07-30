Two more arrested in Redding for entering evacuated neighborhoods, police say

Two Redding men were arrested Sunday night after they allegedly entered evacuated areas of the city, which is dealing with the aftermath of the Carr Fire, a deadly blaze that has reached nearly 10,000 acres after surging into town Thursday night.

Brian Cordoza, 44, was arrested in the area of Benton Drive and Delta Street, while Frank Webb, 37, was arrested in the 4900 block of Cedars Road. Both were booked into Shasta County jail, the Redding Police Department said in a news release.

Many neighborhoods in western Redding were issued mandatory evacuation orders as homes burned and property was destroyed. Some homeowners found ways to return to their damaged houses in the Lake Redding Estates on Friday morning, despite the area remaining under evacuation, and emergency personnel didn’t seem inclined to arrest people picking through the wreckage of their homes. Some residents have since been allowed to return home.

At a press conference Sunday, Redding police Chief Roger Moore said the department would arrest people who could not show a reason for being in an evacuated neighborhood.

“If we don’t arrest them for looting, we’ll arrest them for something else,” he said. “We are nipping it in the bud before it happens.”

Earlier Sunday, two other Redding residents were arrested on suspicion of looting evacuated homes.