Malibu evacuated, Ventura schools shut: Here are the major wildfires burning in California

Several wildfires have exploded in size in both Northern and Southern California, as dry conditions met powerful, gusty winds across much of the state this week.
Winds calmed in some areas and intensified in others Friday morning, National Weather Service forecasts show. Multiple fires were reported at more than 10,000 acres with high rate of spread and mandatory evacuation orders in place as of 8 a.m. Friday, according to Cal Fire.
Here is the latest on some of the largest and most devastating fires currently burning in California.
Woolsey Fire
A fast-spreading wildfire in Ventura County jumped Highway 101 and presented “imminent threat” to the beachfront city of Malibu, Los Angeles County Fire Department tweeted 7 a.m. Friday.
More than 75,000 homes were already under evacuation order in Ventura and Los Angeles counties due to the Woolsey Fire, reported at 3:30 a.m. at 8,000 acres with 0 percent containment, before it had jumped Highway 101.
The entire city of Malibu was ordered to evacuate Friday morning as well as surrounding areas south of Highway 101, the entire community of Oak Park and sections of Thousand Oaks, according to a Ventura County incident webpage.
Ventura County Fire Department tweeted that intense winds fueled the fire overnight, leading it to jump 101.
The fire sparked about 2:30 p.m. south of Simi Valley.
Seven evacuation centers have been set up in response to the Woolsey Fire, with four reportedly at capacity, according to Ventura County website. Updated emergency information and incident maps can be found online at www.vcemergency.com.
Hill Fire
Also in Ventura County, a brush fire broke out about 2 p.m. Thursday and grew to 6,000 acres by Friday morning.
The blaze has forced the closure of Pepperdine University, CSU Channel Islands, Cal Lutheran University, Moorpark Community College and many Ventura County K-12 schools, according to the emergency incident webpage.
Camp Fire
Sparking about 6:30 a.m. Thursday near Pulga Road in Butte County, the Camp Fire was reported at 70,000 acres with 5 percent containment as of Cal Fire’s 8:35 a.m. Friday incident report.
About 1,000 structures have been reportedly destroyed, most of them in Paradise, a town of about 26,000 people that has been virtually wiped out by the exploding blaze, reports and photos show.
More than 15,000 structures in Butte County remain threatened by the blaze, which continues to grow under “extreme fire and weather conditions,” according to the latest incident report.
More than 2,000 fire officials among 59 crews were working to contain the fire as of Friday morning.
Nurse Fire
A 1,500-acre fire burning near Suisun City in Solano County has not prompted evacuation orders or threatened structures.
The fire reached an estimated 60 percent containment as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Suisun Fire Protection District reported. No roadways were closed as of Friday.
