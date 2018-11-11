Amid three major wildfires, California’s Red Flag Warning updated to last into week

California’s weekend Red Flag Warning was updated Sunday by the National Weather Service, now spanning across the state and lasting in some areas until Wednesday due to continued high winds and dry conditions.
The updated warning indicates the possibility for wildfires to begin easily and spread rapidly in the Sacramento Valley, the Bay Area, parts of Central California including Yosemite National Park and Southern California near Los Angeles and San Diego, according to the National Weather Service.
Three major California wildfires have started since Thursday, including the massive Camp Fire, which has killed at least 23 people, and the Woolsey Fire, which has killed at least two.
Northern California’s Red Flag Warning will last into Monday due to fast winds with gusts up to 50 mph and minimum humidity as low as 10 percent, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings in the Los Angeles and San Diego areas will remain in effect until Wednesday.
Cal Fire referred to conditions in the state as “critical fire weather” and urged those in affected areas to take precautions while outdoors.
The National Weather Service suggests avoiding equipment that creates sparks, not driving into dry grass, and obeying local burn laws during the Red Flag Warning.
All wood burning in Sacramento has been prohibited through Monday by the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District.
