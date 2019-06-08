Where are the fires burning in Northern CA? Small blazes pop up around capital region

Gusty winds and dry air have made for trying fire conditions Saturday as blazes pop up across Northern California.

The Sand Fire is the largest; the vegetation fire has grown to 1,700 acres in western Yolo County, threatening several structures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire protection. The fire, on County Road 41 and Highway 16 near Rumsey, was reported at 2:37 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Strong north winds have fanned the flames quickly and mandatory evacuations are being put into place along Highway 16 where structures are being threatened, said Will Power, spokesman for Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit. Caltrans also closed Highway 16 from Highway 20 to Brooks because of the blaze.

An evacuation center has been set up in Esparto at the Boy Scouts Cabin, 16980 Yolo Ave.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The blaze is several miles north of the areas where PG&E had earlier shut off power to more than 1,700 residents in Yolo, Solano and Napa counties because of the potential for fire danger. That shutoff, which ended around 4 p.m. but could last for several more days, is separate from another power-down that PG&E says will affect residents along the Sierra foothills Saturday night beginning at 9 p.m.

Here’s a rundown of other notable fires, last updated at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, in the Sacramento Valley and Northern California:

West Butte Fire, Sutter County

Also known as the Sutter North Fire, this blaze is near North Butte and West Butte roads, north of the Sutter Buttes, and is 900 acres with no containment with a moderate rate of spread, according to the Sutter County Fire Department. The County of Sutter Office of Emergency Management told CBS 13 that no structures are threatened by the fire.

Levee Fire, Marysville

A vegetation fire in Marysville grew to 30 acres before it was contained. The fire began at around 1 p.m. off Highway 20 and East 22nd Street, KCRA reported. Several homes were evacuated, but the evacuation has ended.





Cameron Park fire

A fire near Cameron Park in El Dorado was reported at 2:45 p.m. just off of Fallen Leaf Road south of Highway 50, according to a Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District spokeswoman. Forward progress was stopped after the fire reached 2.6 acres, and the blaze was expected to be contained before nightfall.





Rosemont fire

A grass fire sprung up in Rosemont after a vehicle crashed into a power line pole, though the exact cause of the fire is unclear, according to Metro Fire. Because the fire was burning against the wind, it only took about 10 minutes to contain. SMUD cut power to the power line to rescue the victim inside the car. No structures were damaged, and the victim was transported to the hospital, officials said.

Ink Fire, Napa County

Forward progress was stopped on fire in Napa County along Pope Valley Road, near Calistoga. The Ink Fire started around 2:30 p.m. Saturday and reached 50 acres before fire crews were able to stop its spread. It was 75 percent contained at 7:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Rancho Murieta

A small grass fire near Rancho Murieta may have been sparked by a lawn mower over dry grass, Metro Fire officials said, and was quickly contained Saturday morning. The fire, near the Van Vleck Airfield south of the community, was only 2 acres with no structures threatened. Metro Fire recommended postponing mowing dry grass for 36 hours due to the weekend’s Red Flag Warning conditions.

Stuhr Fire, Stanislaus County

A 600-acre grass fire that started in in Stanislaus County on Friday was 75 percent contained by Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the fire overnight, Cal Fire said around 8 a.m. Saturday. The blaze is 4 miles southwest of Newman, close to Interstate 5 and Pete Miller Road, according to Cal Fire.