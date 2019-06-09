Update: Yolo wildfire grows slightly, PG&E power outages continue in Northern California

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? You can’t predict when disaster will strike, so make sure you have a plan. Here are nine things you can do to prepare for a future evacuation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK You can’t predict when disaster will strike, so make sure you have a plan. Here are nine things you can do to prepare for a future evacuation.

The grim start to Northern California’s fire season continued early Sunday as the Sand Fire in Yolo County grew slightly overnight, several smaller fires were still burning and a deliberate “wildfire prevention” blackout engineered by PG&E Saturday night continued across fire-weary Paradise and other communities in Butte and Yuba counties.

The Sand Fire, which began Saturday afternoon near Rumsey on brush covered slopes, remained the most closely-watched fire Sunday. Although it grew just slightly overnight, to 1,800 acres, Cal Fire reported no containment.

About 125 area residents have been evacuated, said Cal Fire spokesman Bruce Lang, and Caltrans reported that Highway 16 was closed in both directions between Guinda and Highway 20.

An evacuation center was set up at the Boy Scout Cabin in Esparto, 16980 Yolo Ave.

Bay Area residents reported on social media that smoke from the Sand Fire was beginning to affect air quality around San Francisco.

An estimated 500 firefighters, backed by four helicopters, were on the scene, with a tough day expected. “It’s supposed to be hot,” Lang said. “Red flag” alerts were still in effect as far south as Los Banos for the rest of the day, with wind gusts of 30 mph expected in lower elevations and 45 mph in the foothills, according to the National Weather Service.

Area residents said the fire’s quick spread Saturday took them by surprise.

“We noticed the fire about 3:15 p.m., and it came right down by my property,” said Gage Hutchens, who said he’s the last property on the north edge of town. “It came by and gave us a glancing blow.”

Meanwhile, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department said the West Butte Fire, which broke out Saturday afternoon, was up to 1,000 acres on Sunday with 60 percent containment. The department said there were “no structures at risk.”

Evacuation orders issued Saturday for the Levee Fire east of Marysville were lifted, according to various media reports.

In Butte and Yuba counties, about 16,000 customers of PG&E Corp. remained blacked out after the utility began a deliberate outage late Saturday to lessen fire risk. “Power will be restored as soon as it is safe to do so,” the utility said on its website.

Among those communities hit by the blackout was Paradise, which was largely destroyed by the Camp Fire last November in the deadliest fire in California history. While much of the town’s housing stock was destroyed, several thousand people have moved back home.

Peggy Mattier, one of those who’ve returned home, said she was “kind of split” about PG&E’s decision to cut power in Paradise.

“I understand that they’re kind of scared, they don’t want to start another fire,” she said in a phone interview from her home on the east side of Paradise. “But it feels kind of retaliatory ... They’re punishing us for complaining.”

PG&E said it is using deliberate blackouts as “a last resort,” but the utility is under immense pressure to prevent any more big fires. An estimated $30 billion in wildfire liabilities from the 2017 and 2018 drove PG&E into Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January.

The utility said it opened two community assistance centers early Sunday to help residents affected by the blackouts. The centers will have bottled water, air conditioning and power for charging cell phones. The centers opened at Harrison Stadium on Third Avenue in Oroville and Sierra College, on Sierra College Drive in Nevada City.

PG&E said it was continuing to monitor weather conditions for possible shutoffs in parts of El Dorado, Placer and Nevada counties.

An earlier blackout, imposed in portions of Yolo, Napa and Solano counties, ended Saturday afternoon. It cut power to 1,700 customers.