Update: Sand Fire growth stalls overnight. Yolo County blaze now 30% contained

About 125 area residents have been evacuated due to the Sand Fire in Yolo County's Capay Valley near Guinda on Highway 16. About 1,800 acres have been burned, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters have made progress containing the Sand Fire, with Cal Fire saying Monday morning that the Yolo County wildfire did not increase in size overnight.

The fire stands at 2,220 acres and is now 30% contained, Cal Fire said in an update just before 7:30 a.m. The fire had been 20% contained as of Sunday evening’s update.

The Sand Fire ignited about 2:50 p.m. Saturday near the Capay Valley communities of Guinda and Rumsey. It has destroyed seven nonresidential structures, and about 740 fire personnel remain assigned to the wildfire, according to Cal Fire’s incident report.

Evacuation orders remain in effect along County Road 41. However, an evacuation center that was opened in Esparto has been closed because it has not been used, according to Cal Fire’s latest incident report. It can be reopened if necessary, Cal Fire says.

The Sand Fire was one of several fires that started over the weekend amid hot temperatures, low humidity and heavy winds across much of Northern California. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning due to conditions introducing critical fire risk, and the warning has since expired.

Though Sacramento’s forecast predicts a high of 103 degrees Monday, which is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far across much of Northern California, no red flag warnings had been issued as of Monday morning.

The Sand Fire is the largest fire that has burned in California so far in 2019, according to Cal Fire.

No injuries have been reported.