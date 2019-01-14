‘We’re anticipating major travel impacts’: Sacramento, Sierra set for another weather wallop

The Sacramento region is set for another wet week, with Sierra snow expected to snarl Tahoe travel, weather experts say.
The region will likely see rain – and mountain snow – starting Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS meteorologist Hannah Chandler-Cooley says the region will see scattered light showers on Monday. Rain will pick up Tuesday, she said.
“Rain will be a bit heavier (Tuesday), more like a typical winter rainy day, and snowy day for the mountains,” Chandler-Cooley said.
A stronger storm will move into the region on Wednesday and Thursday, causing 1 to 2 inches of rain in the Valley and 2 to 5 feet of snow in the Sierra, Chandler-Cooley said.
The amount of rain and snowfall may cause traffic and other travel-related issues in the area.
“With that storm we’re anticipating major travel impacts over the mountain,” Chandler-Cooley said. “We could see some flooding in the Sacramento area.”
Heavy rains and high winds pelted the region on Jan. 6, causing traffic problems, power outages, highway closures and damage to homes and buildings.
