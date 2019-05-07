Missing arrest records + USC sexual assault claims + Vote-by-mail push

OverCorrection: Crisis in California Jails In 2011, California was ordered to reduce its prison population. Since then, California's Central Valley inmate murders have tripled and suicides have risen 23%. Our investigation, OverCorrection: Crisis in California jails, publishes April 23. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2011, California was ordered to reduce its prison population. Since then, California's Central Valley inmate murders have tripled and suicides have risen 23%. Our investigation, OverCorrection: Crisis in California jails, publishes April 23.

Good Tuesday morning, California. Hannah Wiley back in your inboxes today.

ARRESTS, CHARGES AND PROBATION

Every year, California lawmakers write legislation to improve the state’s criminal justice system.

But sometimes the proposals turn out to be more like legislative spaghetti thrown against the wall to see what sticks.

According to a recent report out of the Stanford Criminal Justice Center and the nonprofit Measures for Justice, California inadequately tracks criminal justice data. The California Department of Justice estimates that 60 percent of arrest records are missing important information. As a result, the report says, violent criminals can avoid restrictions that would prohibit them from possessing guns while other individuals are “unduly criminalized” after charges against them are dropped.

“What infrastructure exists is not fully set up to promote transparency, nor to understand and evaluate the effects of various reforms and policies, making it difficult for researchers, policymakers, and the public to assess whether laws are having their intended effects and to identify what is working or not,” a summary of the report read.

Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Alameda, is offering a solution.

Assembly Bill 1331 would require the DOJ and local law enforcement to record and report data, including arrests, charges and probation, on every person who finds their way into the criminal justice system. In turn, the data will be used to inform research and help legislators craft better policies and make “data-informed” decisions.

AB 1331, in the Appropriations’ suspense file, tasks DOJ with drafting and enacting the regulations, which agencies will use to record and report the “machine readable, standardized, transferable and readily usable” data.

MORE TIME FOR USC ABUSE CLAIMS

Sexual assault victims who suffered from inappropriate and invasive gynecological examinations by George Tyndall, University of Southern California’s former student health physician, are one step closer to earning a one-year window to file damage claims otherwise expired under statute of limitations.

A Los Angeles Times investigation found that Tyndall abused hundreds of young women for decades, many of whom reported their experiences to UC, which failed to notify the Medical Board of California. The university settled with the doctor last summer, letting him resign with financial benefits.

Last month, survivors arrived at the Capitol to advocate for the bill and urged lawmakers to authorize a chance for them to seek justice. Assembly Bill 1510’s analysis notes that because sexual assault reporting is often complex and survivors can struggle to remember the details of abuse, the window is a necessary opportunity for the women to “earn their day in court.”

AB 1510 passed its third Assembly floor reading on Monday after Assemblywoman Eloise Gómez Reyes, D-Grand Terrace, accepted technical and clarifying amendments to the bill.

YOU’VE GOT MAIL

Voting in the Senate Districts 1 and 33 June 4 special general elections? California Secretary of State Alex Padilla has you covered.

Padilla’s office published a convenient video on Monday outlining how to return vote-by-mail ballots, an efficient voting alternative to waiting in lines at polling centers on Election Day.

In summary: “You can now return your ballot using the enclosed prepaid postage return envelope, by dropping it off in-person at any polling place or vote center, or by signing it over to someone you trust to return it,” Padilla said.

Seems easy enough.

Catch up: Two Republicans —Assemblymen Kevin Kiley of Rocklin and Bieber’s Brian Dahle — are vying for the open District 1 seat, vacated by former Sen. Ted Gaines. Gaines now sits on the California Board of Equalization.

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara’s former District 33 spot will be filled by either Democratic Long Beach Councilwoman Lena Gonzalez or Republican Cudahy Councilman Jack Guerrero.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Families of fallen officers from police departments throughout the state will be attending the annual California Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony this week. On October 1, 1961, President John F. Kennedy designated May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day. #PoliceWeek pic.twitter.com/jSE8cOJszS — Officer Guillot (@vvusdpdOfficer1) May 6, 2019

Eight names were added to the 10th Street monument honoring fallen officers during the 43rd annual California Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony on Monday. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Xavier Becerra and members of the Legislature attended the event, which is one of many scheduled ceremonies across the country leading up to National Police Week.

