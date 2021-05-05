All-Star, Home Run Derby slugger and man who could have died highlight River Cats’ roster

A three-time All-Star. A major league Home Run Derby competitor. And, the most remarkable: A man who was given a second chance at life.

These three players and some other familiar faces make up the River Cats’ Opening Day roster. Sacramento, the reigning Triple-A National Champions, will be playing for the first time in 597 days.

While Minor League Baseball teams from cities such as San Jose, past California’s northern border to Eugene, across the country to Richmond and elsewhere throughout the U.S. have already heard the “Play Ball!” cry Tuesday, the River Cats and the rest of the Pacific Coast League begin six-game sets Thursday. The league’s season was originally slated to begin April 8, but it was delayed nearly a month due to the coronavirus pandemic, which wiped out the entire 2020 season.

Sacramento will visit the Las Vegas Aviators and Oklahoma City Dodgers before playing its first game at renamed Sutter Health Park on May 20 with a series against the Reno Aces. When the River Cats last played at home on Sept. 11, 2019, the stadium was known as Raley Field.

On the squad to open the 2021 season is pitcher Scott Kazmir, who made All-Star appearances with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays/Rays in 2006 and 2008, and also with the A’s in 2014. The left-hander has a career 108-96 record in the bigs with a 4.01 ERA in 1,689 2/3 innings for six teams, mostly in the American League. He last pitched in the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016.

Also wearing the River Cats uniform to start the season is Justin Bour, a six-year major league first baseman who put on a show in the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby. The Miami Marlins first baseman belted 22 home runs in the opening round, but despite having the highest total to that point, he was edged in his matchup by New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who later won the event.

Bour has hit .253 with 92 home runs and 303 RBIs in his major league career with the Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Angels.

But the biggest story is Drew Robinson, an outfielder who survived a suicide attempt last year.

According to an article by ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, Robinson shot himself in the right side of his head, but lived to tell his story. He’s now hoping to help people who may feel like death is the only way out.

“I’m supposed to help people get through battles that don’t seem winnable,” Robinson told ESPN. “It was completely supposed to happen. There’s no other answer. It doesn’t make any sense. ...

“I’m free now. I shot myself, but I killed my ego.”

Robinson has played 100 games over three seasons with the Texas Rangers.

Players returning to manager Dave Brundage’s squad include outfielder Joe McCarthy, catcher Chadwick Tromp and right-handed reliever Tyler Cyr.

The River Cats have not played since beating the Columbus Clippers 4-0 on Sept. 17, 2019, for the Triple-A national championship, the franchise’s third overall. Sacramento also won it in 2007 and 2008.

This is the 21st season for the River Cats, the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A affiliate since 2015. They were previously affiliated with the Oakland A’s.

Due to local safety guidelines, attendance will be limited for social distancing. Also, face coverings must be worn and tickets must be purchased online, as the park’s ticket office will not be open.

Visit rivercats.com or call 916-371-HITS (4487) for more information.

River Cats’ 2021 Opening Day roster

PITCHERS: Daniel Alvarez, Anthony Banda, Silvino Bracho, Kervin Castro, Tyler Cyr, Luis Gonzalez, Trevor Gott, Scott Kazmir, Dominic Leone, Yunior Marte, Phil Pfeifer, Gregory Santos, Jimmie Sherfy, Nick Tropeano, Shun Yamaguchi

INFIELDERS: Fabian Peña, Chadwick Tromp, Arismendy Alcántara, Justin Bour, Thairo Estrada, Jason Krizan, Mitchell Tolman

OUTFIELDERS: Bryce Johnson, Joe McCarthy, Drew Robinson