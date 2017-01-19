TV ad rips Elk Grove casino project. Who’s behind it?

The fight over a proposed Indian casino in Elk Grove is intensifying, with an obscure nonprofit group airing a blistering TV commercial saying the casino would inundate the suburb with drugs, prostitution, bankruptcies and other woes.
The 30-second spot, which aired last weekend on KXTV ABC 10, was sponsored by a Sacramento group called the Council on Prosperity and Accountability.
The organization appears to have connections to the card club operator that is spearheading a potential voter referendum aimed at thwarting the casino. Its registered agent is Ashlee Titus, a Sacramento attorney who submitted 14,800 signatures in November demanding the referendum on behalf of a company that works with the operator of two Sacramento card clubs.
Titus and the officers of the council couldn’t be reached for comment, but the organization released a statement Thursday pledging to continue fighting against the casino. “Elk Grove citizens have made it clear that they want to protect their families and the local business community from the serious impacts of the proposed mega-casino,” the group said. “They have also voiced their concern over the city conducting secret negotiations with land developers, gaming companies and tribal interests.”
Region Business, a pro-business group aligned with the Wilton tribe, called it “hypocritical and desperate for a gaming establishment to attack another organization saying that gaming is bad. Especially when thousand of jobs and the economic future of Elk Grove is at stake."
In the ad, a female narrator urges the Elk Grove City Council to reject the Wilton Rancheria Indian tribe’s proposed casino, although it’s more likely the question will be decided by voters. “There are places where casinos belong, just not here in our community,” she says as images of drug deals and police cruisers flash on the screen.
Elk Grove is apparently gearing up for a ballot fight over the Wilton tribe’s planned $400 million casino off Highway 99 at the south end of the city. City leaders have backed the proposal and say the casino would be crucial to the successful development of a nearby outlet mall that has been been long awaited in Elk Grove.
Casino opponents, led by a company affiliated with the operator of two Sacramento card clubs, submitted 11,565 signatures to force a ballot referendum over the proposal. That was more than enough to qualify the referendum for the ballot, the city clerk has said.
The City Council has two choices: Agree to block the casino project or call an election. The council is expected to make a decision later this month.
Local voters typically don’t get to vote on Indian casinos; the power to approve them lies with the U.S. Interior Department and the California Legislature.
But the Wilton Rancheria tribe’s plan presents an opening for voters to thwart the project.
The city had already approved developer Howard Hughes Corp.’s plan to build an outlet mall on the Highway 99 site, which currently houses a half-built mall developed by Hughes’ predecessor. In October the city amended its development agreement to allow Hughes to sell a portion of its property to the tribe. That second council vote is the target of the referendum.
Hughes has said the casino is essential to helping the mall project pencil out.
Dale Kasler: 916-321-1066, @dakasler
