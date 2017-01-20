Tribe wins major ruling on Elk Grove casino project

In a major boost for a proposed $400 million Indian casino in Elk Grove, the federal government has agreed to let the tribe purchase 36 acres in Elk Grove for the controversial project.
The U.S. Department of the Interior, in a ruling made public Friday, said it will take the land “into trust” for the Wilton Rancheria Indian tribe. That decision would pave the way for the tribe to buy the land, at the south end of Elk Grove near Highway 99, from shopping-mall developer Howard Hughes Corp.
“This marks a major milestone in our plans to build a resort and casino,” said tribal chairman Raymond Hitchcock in a prepared statement.
The decision doesn’t necessarily mean the controversy over the Elk Grove project has ended, however. Casino opponents, led by a firm connected to the operator of two Sacramento area card clubs, have qualified a ballot referendum aimed at stopping the casino. The referendum seeks to overturn the Elk Grove City Council’s decision to let Hughes amend its shopping mall development agreement to sell a portion of its land to the tribe.
Howard Dickstein, a Sacramento tribal-law expert not connected to this controversy, said the federal ruling could get pre-empted by the voter referendum.
“This is an unusual situation because the tribe is dependent on the Elk Grove decision to amend the agreement with Howard Hughes,” Dickstein said. “If the City Council decision is overturned, then I think they (the tribe) have a very serious problem.”
The tribal casino would be a major development project for Elk Grove. It’s also key to the city’s hopes for a long-awaited shopping mall. Hughes hasn’t set a groundbreaking date for the mall project and says the casino is needed to drive traffic to the mall.
Roger Salazar, a spokesman for casino opponent Knighted Ventures LLC, said he isn’t sure whether the referendum would be able to stop the casino. “What we really want is for the voters to weigh in on the decision the City Council made,” he said.
Knighted Ventures provides financing services to Silver F Inc., the owner of the Parkwest Casino Lotus on Stockton Boulevard and Parkwest Casino Cordova in Rancho Cordova.
Dale Kasler: 916-321-1066, @dakasler
Comments