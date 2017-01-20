Tribe wins major ruling on Elk Grove casino project

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Pause

0:50 Lakes, rivers and a meadow during drought years compared to January 2017

1:21 Former legislator Lucy Killea is dead at 94

1:18 Protesters take to streets of D.C. on inauguration day

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:46 Journey to the Dumpling co-owner 'obsessed' with soup dumplings

2:02 Vice President-elect Pence, President-elect Trump arrive at White House

0:24 Rollover crash on Interstate 5 off-ramp at Q Street

1:21 Friend remembers homeless man who died outside Sacramento City Hall