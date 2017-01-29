Protesters fill Sacramento airport denouncing Trump refugee order

About 300 protesters at Sacramento International Airport Sunday denounced President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily barring entry into the United States of all refugees as well as visitors from seven Muslim-dominated countries.
The protesters filled the floor of the airport’s Terminal B, chanting slogans such as “Love not hate! That's what makes America great!” and “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here!” At one point, the chants quieted, and the crowd joined in a singing of Leonard Cohen’s elegaic “Hallelujah.”
“I'm here because I'm appalled at the whole idea of a ban,” said Shereema Ibrahim, a Muslim American, of Sacramento, who said two of her daughters serve in the U.S. military and now fear for their safety. “This country was founded on escaping religious persecution. I've been a Muslim my whole life and we believe in respecting and loving everyone. I'm a military mom. I care about this country, and this is horrible, absolutely horrible.”
Trump has said the order was necessary to place stricter controls on the refugee admissions process. The U.S. already thoroughly screens refugees, some of whom wait for years before winning admission to the country.
Similar protests have filled airports in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and other cities, while demonstrations have popped up outside the White House and elsewhere in the country. Dozens of refugees and visitors have been detained at airports, although none have been reported detained in Sacramento.
The city of Sacramento ranks among the nation’s top 10 destinations for Syrian refugees, who were indefinitely barred from entering the country under the order signed Friday. Sacramento County has been the destination for thousands of Afghans, Iraqis and Ukrainians from 2010 to 2016, according to the U.S. Department of State and the California Department of Social Services.
