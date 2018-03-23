Activists demonstrating against the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark blocked the entrances to Golden 1 Center and prevented thousands of fans from attending the Kings game. Ryan Lillis
Activists demonstrating against the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark blocked the entrances to Golden 1 Center and prevented thousands of fans from attending the Kings game. Ryan Lillis

Local

See more social media video from Stephon Clark arena and freeway protests

By Nathaniel Levine

nlevine@sacbee.com

March 23, 2018 11:14 AM

Protestors, bystanders and Kings fans made these Snapchat video posts during the protests of the Stephon Clark shooting at Golden 1 Center and Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Thursday.

The dramatic protests shut down the freeway during the evening commute hour, and then moved to Golden 1 Center to block most ticket holders from entering the arena for the Kings game against the Atlanta Hawks.

In the end, there were no arrests and little violence, aside from a few scuffles.

The demonstrators were protesting Sunday's fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark, 22, who was holding only a cellphone when two Sacramento police officers fired 20 rounds at him in the backyard of his grandparents' home. The officers believed Clark was a burglary suspect who was armed, authorities said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Posts from Snapchat

  Comments  