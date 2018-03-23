See more social media video from Stephon Clark arena and freeway protests

Protestors, bystanders and Kings fans made these Snapchat video posts during the protests of the Stephon Clark shooting at Golden 1 Center and Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Thursday.
The dramatic protests shut down the freeway during the evening commute hour, and then moved to Golden 1 Center to block most ticket holders from entering the arena for the Kings game against the Atlanta Hawks.
In the end, there were no arrests and little violence, aside from a few scuffles.
The demonstrators were protesting Sunday's fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark, 22, who was holding only a cellphone when two Sacramento police officers fired 20 rounds at him in the backyard of his grandparents' home. The officers believed Clark was a burglary suspect who was armed, authorities said.
