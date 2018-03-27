California AG to oversee investigation into fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Tuesday his office would provide independent oversight of the investigation into the death of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man who was shot and killed by two Sacramento police officers earlier this month in his grandparents' backyard.

The state Department of Justice will also review policies of the Sacramento Police Department, Becerra said.

Becerra said his office would make sure the investigation would be "based on the facts and the law – nothing less, nothing more."

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said the Attorney General's Office would provide "another layer of review" in her department's investigation of the case.

"My job as your district attorney is to conduct a full, fair and independent review of the shooting," Schubert said. "Understand that that process will take time."

Community leaders on Monday had called on the U.S. Department of Justice to review the Clark shooting. On Tuesday, FBI spokeswoman Gina Swankie said simply, "We are aware of the situation and are coordinating with the District Attorney's office and the U.S. Attorney's office."