    Following a robbery Monday at the Rite Aid in the 6600 block of Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights, the suspects knocked over a woman, who suffered critical injuries and died Saturday. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Marilyn Stribley, who turned 87 on Wednesday.

Suspect arrested in drugstore robbery that left elderly customer dead

By Debbie Arrington

darrington@sacbee.com

December 08, 2017 04:34 PM

UPDATED December 09, 2017 08:07 AM

A 21-year-old Sacramento man has been arrested in the Nov. 27 deadly robbery of a Citrus Heights pharmacy.

Kimani Randolph was taken into custody without incident Thursday in Las Vegas, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. He’s expected to be extradited to Sacramento next week.

Randolph is believed to be the suspect who knocked down 87-year-old Marilyn Stribley as he and two other suspects fled. She died Dec. 2 of her injuries.

According to police, the elderly woman was entering the Rite Aid store in the 6600 block of Auburn Boulevard as the robbers were running out of the store. One of the robbers plowed into her, causing her to fall backward onto the ground. Surveillance video showed the others stepping over her as they fled.

Randolph
Kimani Randolph, 21, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of committing the Nov. 27, 2017 robbery of a Citrus Heights Rite Aid pharmacy. Two other robbery suspects remain at large. During the crime, Randolph allegedly knocked down 87-year-old customer Marilyn Stribley, who later died from her injuries in the incident.
Citrus Heights Police Department

After the video was released, the police immediately started receiving tips. According to detectives, that information pointed to Randolph, who is on probation for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Citrus Heights detectives credited the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Marshals Service for helping them track Randolph to Nevada and making the arrest. He is currently in custody for robbery and probation violations, but is expected to face more charges in the death of Stribley.

“More charges will be coming,” said Lt. Dave Gutierrez of the Citrus Heights Police Department. “We’re working with the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office before filing the appropriate charges.”

Two other suspects are still sought in the robbery, which involved looting opioids and other prescription drugs from the Rite Aid pharmacy. Both are described as black men between the ages of 18 and 20.

“Our detectives are continuing to investigate this heinous crime and are working to identify the other two robbery suspects,” the police said in a statement released late Friday. “We hope this arrest brings some closure to the family of Mrs. Stribley.”

Anyone with information regarding this robbery may contact the Citrus Heights Police at 916-727-5500 or via its anonymous tip line, 916-727-5524.

Debbie Arrington: 916-321-1075, @debarrington

