California chief justice warns that ‘the rule of law is being challenged’

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities Pause

1:31 Kevin de León: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating'

2:24 'Sanctuary state' bill draws emotional warnings of police distrust, foreign invasion

1:03 Teaching Civics

3:07 Where do California and Donald Trump differ?

1:52 California AG on Trump's defunding comment: "We deserve to have our tax contributions come back"

1:07 California chief justice afraid courthouse immigrations raids 'will be the end of justice'

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on dam safety, Jerry Brown says

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change