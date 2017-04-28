It may not be time for single-payer health care in California, Assembly leader says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:13 Caltrans Workers Memorial 2017 Pause 1:10 Jerry Brown: Tooth fairy won't fix California roads, so we must pay 0:27 Jerry Brown says gas tax vote was above board 0:50 Josh Newman supports ballot measure to protect gas tax money 0:38 Jerry Brown on road-bill deals: 'Everybody here has needs' 0:58 Rendon supportive, but cautious on single-payer health plan 1:18 Why California students need debt-free college 1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years 1:35 Gov. Jerry Brown wanted single-payer health care in 1992 0:50 5 things to know about California’s disabled parking placard program Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon on Wednesday April 26, 2017, suggested the timing may be off to approve single-payer health care in California, a system he supports. Angela Hart ahart@sacbee.com