Retaking Congress, battling Trump: California Democrats prepare for 2018

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:28 Should some state license plates say 'California Trusts Women'? Pause 1:10 Jerry Brown: Tooth fairy won't fix California roads, so we must pay 1:47 Press Secretary Sean Spicer: 'We can disagree with the facts' 0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan 1:18 Cannabis company envisions processing center at former winery 0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving 0:49 'We're very disturbed,' audit committee chair says of UC interference 5:24 Former L.A. mayor says Trump would 'vanquish the dream' for immigrants 0:37 Jerry Brown warns about 'screwed up state with a bunch of potholes' 0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on roads, infrastructure, Jerry Brown says Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email California voters rejected Donald Trump during the election, and the state's leaders continue to push back on his initiatives. On issues from health care to immigration, California's governor and Democratic leaders oppose the new president. Maureen Chowdhury and Christopher Cadelago McClatchy

California voters rejected Donald Trump during the election, and the state's leaders continue to push back on his initiatives. On issues from health care to immigration, California's governor and Democratic leaders oppose the new president. Maureen Chowdhury and Christopher Cadelago McClatchy