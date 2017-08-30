Kamala Harris joins with Bernie Sanders to back ‘Medicare-for-all’ health care bill

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris on Wednesday told a crowd of mostly liberal activists that she plans to co-sponsor a “Medicare-for-all” bill pushed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
The term is synonymous with single-payer health care, a system in which the government operates health care financing, ending the need for insurance companies.
Hundreds of people who packed the Beebe Memorial Cathedral church roared and cheered in applause when Harris said she’d “break some news” about her plans. Harris posted on Twitter shortly after that she intends to “co-sponsor the Medicare for All bill because it’s just the right thing to do.”
Her message was the opposite to that of her U.S. Senate colleague, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who balked at supporting a single-payer system at an event in San Francisco Tuesday night.
Sanders quickly responded to Harris on Twitter, saying “Thank you @KamalaHarris for your support. Let’s make health care a right, not a privilege.”
Harris implored hundreds of people in the audience to fight Trump and the national Republican agenda.
“This is a moment in time that is challenging us to fight – to not turn a blind eye, but to face and confront the truths that are challenging this country,” Harris said, repeating the phrase several times.
“Let’s not be tired and let’s not be overwhelmed, and let’s not throw up our hands when it’s time to roll up our sleeves,” Harris added.
Harris said Democrats in Washington and California must continue fighting the stance of Trump and his administration on health care, climate change, gay marriage and white supremacy.
“I believe we should keep an open mind...but the wrong side is the side with the torches and the swastikas,” Harris said, a dig at Trump’s initial response to the August white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.
