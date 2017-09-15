It’s do-or-die day for California lawmakers

More Videos 0:58 'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills Pause 1:09 'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands' 2:44 What happens to your brain on opioids 1:03 'Sanctuary state' bill prompts clergy to sit-in, sing at Jerry Brown's office 2:10 Sen. Kamala Harris co-sponsors Medicare expansion bill with Bernie Sanders 0:37 NAACP, rural group debate cell transmitter bill 1:34 Get to know gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom 1:16 Placer County homeless increase in latest count 1:10 Dogs descend on California Capitol to lobby for crackdown on puppy mills 1:16 Hundreds attend vigil for 3 kids allegedly slain by father Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'Sanctuary state' bill prompts clergy to sit-in, sing at Jerry Brown's office Clergy staged an impromptu sit-in at Gov. Jerry Brown's office to urge him to support California's "sanctuary state" bill without further amendments they said would weaken the measure on Tuesday. Aug. 29, 2017. Clergy staged an impromptu sit-in at Gov. Jerry Brown's office to urge him to support California's "sanctuary state" bill without further amendments they said would weaken the measure on Tuesday. Aug. 29, 2017. Taryn Luna tluna@sacbee.com

