Feinstein wants to close automatic-rifles loophole in wake of Las Vegas massacre

This Feb. 1, 2013, file photo shows a “bump” stock next to a disassembled .22-caliber rifle at North Raleigh Guns in Raleigh, N.C. The gunman who unleashed hundreds of rounds of gunfire on a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas on Monday attached what is called a “bump-stock” to two of his weapons, in effect converting semiautomatic firearms into fully automatic ones. Allen Breed AP