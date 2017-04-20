Embattled tax board ‘at a tipping point,’ its leader says

The executive director of the tax board Gov. Jerry Brown sanctioned last week told a Senate hearing Thursday that the agency is “at a tipping point” and acknowledged that he has been threatened with his dismissal.

David Gau stopped short of saying that a specific elected member of the Board of Equalization threatened him. He reports to five elected officials.

“I presently have been subject to that threat recently,” he said at a budget subcommittee led by Sen. Richard Roth, D-Riverside.

Gau disclosed his status with the board when Roth asked about employees who recently told auditors that they feared retaliation from elected board members.

In one instance, an employee was told by an unnamed official, “one more vote and you’re out,” according the audit.

“There is undeniable pressure in working for five board members,” Gau said. “In my case recently I was threatened.”

Gau has worked for the Board of Equalization for 36 years. He was appointed as executive director a year ago after the board removed his predecessor, Cynthia Bridges.

Roth’s committee called Gau and two other executives to answer questions about an audit that suggested the Board of Equalization had allowed elected members to “redirect” civil servants to political pet projects, including expensive promotional events that have a “limited nexus” to the agency’s responsibility to collect taxes.

Roth, a former Air Force general, focused many of his questions on the audit’s suggestion that board members had sidestepped the agency’s formal chain of command to make decisions without telling executives like Gau.

For instance, the report described two offices that opened in board member Jerome Horton’s Los Angeles-based district without formal votes at public meetings. Auditors could not determine how the offices were opened.

In other cases, board members pulled civil servants to different positions without notifying executives.

“There must be a breakdown in the organization of who reports to who,” Roth said.