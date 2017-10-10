Northern California fires at a glance: See details, map

Wildfires broke out almost simultaneously across a wide swath of Northern California, then grew exponentially over Monday and Tuesday, and swallowed up properties from wineries to trailer parks and urban subdivisions.
At least 15 people were declared dead as of Tuesday morning There were reports of 150 people missing in Sonoma County. As many as 1,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed.
Several other major wildfires were raging through Northern California. Here’s a glance, updated at 1 p.m. Tuesday, from Cal Fire estimates (a statewide map can be seen below):
Tubbs Fire (Napa and Sonoma counties)
The Tubbs Fire, off Highway 128 and Bennet Lane, Calistoga, remains at 27,000 acres. Evacuation areas remain the same on Tuesday. Evacuated residents should not attempt to return home until notified by city officials, fire officials say. A curfew runs in the evacuation area from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 a.m. For map and details on finding missing people, volunteering, open shelters, safety and more, click here.
Atlas Fire (Napa County)
The Atlas Fire, off of Altas Peak Road, south of Lake Berryessa remains at 25,000 acres. For map and details, click here.
Partrick Fire (Napa County)
The fire, off Partrick Road, west of Napa, remains at 1,000 acres. These fires continue to burn in steep rugged terrain and heavy fuels. Mandatory evacuations called for Monticello Park, Silverado Country Club, Hardman/McKinley/Estee, Circle Oaks, Buhman, Wild Horse Valley Road and Silverado Trail. For map and details, click here.
Nuns Fire (Sonoma County)
Highway 12 north of Glen Ellen, remains at 5,000 acres. For map and details, click here.
Pocket Fire (Sonoma County)
The Pocket Fire, off of Pocket Ranch Road and Ridge Ranch Road, Geyserville, is now 500 acres.
37 Fire (Sonoma County)
The 37 Fire off Highway 37 and Lakeville Highway near Skaggs Island, is now 2,000 acres and 40 percent contained.
Cascade Fire (Yuba County)
Firefighters are battling the 11,500-acre fire off Maryville Road and Loma Rica Road, Loma Rica. It is now 15 percent contained.
Sulphur Fire (Lake County)
Firefighters are battling a 2,500-acre fire off Highway 20 and Sulphur Bank Road, Clearlake Oaks. It is 10 percent contained.
Here are closures and evacuation shelters for the Northern California fires
Potter and Redwood Complex fires (Mendocino County)
The Redwood Complex and Potter fires, north of Ukiah, is now at 21,000 acres. Evacuations are in place for areas of Potter Valley, the community of Redwood Valley and Golden Rule. Evacuation centers are Ukiah High School and Willits City Hall. The large animal evacuation center is at Ukiah Fair Grounds. Cal Fire reports that cell phone and landlines are not functioning.
For map and details, click here.
La Porte Fire (Butte County)
The LaPorte Fire, off La Porte Road and Oro Bangor Highway, near Bangor (Butte County) is now 3,500 acres and 10 percent contained.
Cherokee Fire (Butte County)
The Cherokee Fire, off Cherokee Road and Zonalea Lane, Oroville, is now 7,500 acres and 40 percent contained. Cherokee Road has been downgraded to an Evacuation warning. All other orders and warnings have been lifted. For map and details, click here.
Lobo Fire (Nevada County)
Firefighters are battling a 880-acre fire near Lone Lobo Trail, Rough and Ready, is now 880 acres and 23 percent contained.
McCourtney Fire (Nevada County)
The McCourtney Fire, off McCourtney Road, southwest of Grass Valley, is now 72 acres and 60 percent contained.
Orange County
In Southern California, more than 5,000 homes were evacuated in Orange County because of a fire in the Anaheim area. The blaze had grown to nearly 12 square miles as of early Tuesday.
Here is a map of all the active fires in the state. (If you have trouble loading the map on your mobile device, click here.)
