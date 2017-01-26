Half the state has escaped the drought, feds say

Nearly half of California has escaped the drought, according to a federal estimate released Thursday.
The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor reported that 48.6 percent of the state is now drought free. That was up from 42.5 percent a week ago. All of Northern California is drought free, the estimate said, including the Sacramento area.
Two weeks of rain and snow have helped ease drought conditions, adding to one of the wettest winters in years.
But after more than five years of dry conditions, Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration has been reluctant to declare the drought over. The southern half of the state, which relies heavily on water piped in through canals and aqueducts from Northern California, is still in a drought. At a climate change symposium attended by hundreds of policymakers and state officials in Sacramento this week, multiple speakers argued that California’s water conditions remain perilous, particularly the heavily-pumped aquifers of the Central Valley.
The Drought Monitor is updated weekly by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska, and is based on precipitation volumes, depth of the Sierra Nevada snowpack, water levels in the key reservoirs, groundwater conditions and strength of river flows.
