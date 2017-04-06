Oroville Dam fix will take two years, but structure expected to handle next winter

0:42 Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space Pause

1:25 Her family's farmhouse will be flooded, and she's all for it

0:44 It all started here: Dramatic video captured break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

2:25 Exploring the Foresthill Bridge via drone

0:51 Jerry Brown: 'We will persevere' on climate change action

1:12 Why optometrists think California students need better eye exams