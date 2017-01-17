Timing for 3 storms headed for Sacramento this week with more rain, wind

Three storms are lined up in the Pacific Ocean, positioned to deliver moderate rain and heavy snow this week to Northern California.
Timing for the heaviest periods of precipitation goes this way: late Wednesday into Thursday, Friday and Sunday into Monday.
The first storm arrives late Wednesday afternoon, pushing inland with three-quarters to 1.5 inches of rain for the Sacramento Valley. Gusty winds are forecast to accompany the storm.
The heaviest snowfall in the Sierra from the first storm is predicted to occur midday Wednesday to midday Thursday.
The second Pacific storm looks similar to the first in terms of rainfall amounts, according to the National Weather Service. However, weather system No. 2 is expected to be colder with snow levels eventually dropping to the 3,000-feet elevation level.
The last of the storm systems arriving Sunday looks like a wet one. Perhaps two inches of rain could fall in the valley through Monday.
Rainfall for the month is already prodigious. A total of 7.18 inches has fallen in January.
The next storms should make the January rainfall total twice what it normally is for the month. The average rainfall total for January in Sacramento is 3.97.
Rainfall total for the season stands at 16.69 inches, which is 184 percent of normal.
The detailed, seven-day forecast from the NWS for the Sacramento region:
Tuesday: Patchy dense fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of rain after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Rain, mainly after 11 a.m. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 53. Light south southeast wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 45. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday: A chance of showers before 5 p.m., then rain likely after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 55. South wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday night: Rain. Low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Friday: Rain. High near 51. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 42.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Saturday night: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Sunday: Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 52.
Sunday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 41.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments