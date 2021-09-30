Take a rockin’ look at Aftershock performers as music festival returns to Sacramento

A sold-out Aftershock Festival takes place from October 7-10 at Discovery Park in Sacramento that features two nights of performances by Metallica.

The video above gives a taste of the high-energy, hard rock music even.

For four days, heavy rockers will bang heads, pump fists, hit the mosh pit and shout to the sound of such legendary acts as Anthrax, Rancid, Dropkick Murphys and Social Distortion, not to mention a double shot of Metallica, the biggest-selling Bay Area band of all time.