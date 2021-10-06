Headed to Aftershock Festival? Here’s what you need to know about COVID testing, more

READ MORE Aftershock Festival Returns The return of the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento following a 2020 hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the country’s most anticipated hard rock events this year. Expand All

Aftershock Festival 2021 is back (and maybe bigger than ever) — but not without newly implemented COVID-19 guidelines.

The 2019 event brought 97,500 people to Sacramento, the highest turnout yet. The four-day heavy metal and rock festival this weekend in Discovery Park is sold out.

To get into the festival, which runs Oct. 7 through Oct. 10, you must show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test regardless if you’re an attendee, artist, staff or crew member.

Here’s what anyone headed the Aftershock Festival 2021 should know about COVID-19 rules, what kind of COVID-19 tests are permitted and how you can get one before the big weekend.

Aftershock Festival 2021 COVID-19 protocols

The last day to receive the second shot of Moderna, Pfizer or the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination was Sep. 23 for four-day pass holders or Sep. 24 for three-day pass holders.

Someone is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For attendees who aren’t fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 72 hours of the first day going to festival grounds is required. Children of all ages must show proof of either a negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination. Masks are required in any indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status and are strongly recommended while on the festival grounds.

Permitted forms of proof of vaccination include:

Original vaccination card

A printed copy of the vaccination card

Digital copy of vaccination card (screenshot, photo scanned version on mobile device)

Any professionally administered antigen or PCR COVID-19 test will be accepted. The document must show your name and the testing date, in addition to proof of a negative result.

Permitted forms of proof of a negative COVID-19 test include:

Printed copy

Digital copy (screenshot, photo scanned version on mobile device)

Aftershock is expected to have hand sanitizer stations on site, additional cleaning crews in high touch areas and will be offering a cashless option for convenient checkout at food, beverage and merchandise lines.

Negative COVID-19 tests and proof of vaccination will be compared with the attendees’ I.D. to receive a fan health wristband, which will be valid for all the days attended.

How to get a COVID-19 test before the festival

To get a COVID-19 test in California, visit the official California State Government website for available locations.

What do you want to know about life in California? Ask our Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.