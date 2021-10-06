In town for Aftershock? Your guide to Sacramento restaurants, art and music shops

“Missing the Mark” by Gale Hart is outside Golden 1 Center and is one of Sacramento’s standout public art pieces. lsterling@sacbee.com

Looking to hit up a local music shop or visit a restaurant decked out with music decorations during Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival?

The Sacramento Bee has you covered with this list of recommendations:

Where to eat, drink around Sacramento

Solomon’s (730 K St., Sacramento; 916-857-8200): Named after Tower Records founder Russ Solomon and located in a former Tower Records location, this global deli specializes in “sandwiches with soul” and decorated with loads of music memorabilia.

Bottle & Barlow (1120 R St., Sacramento; 916-379-7719): Throw a devil horns salute and sip on craft cocktails from a current menu inspired by black metal, that especially evil subset of heavy metal. Drinks include the gin-based Cannibal Corpse Reviver and Irish coffee-inspired Celtic Frost. Corpse paint not included.

Holy Diver (1517 21st St., Sacramento; 916-476-3579): Grab a slice of pizza or a grilled cheese at this live music spot named after the classic Dio song. Bring some quarters for the AC/DC, Iron Maiden and Metallica pinball machines.

Jungle Bird (2516 J St., Sacramento; 916-476-3280): After getting your ears blasted all day at Aftershock, wind down with mai tais and many rum-based drinks at this dimly lit tiki bar with a food menu that highlights Hawaiian and tropical flavors.

Yue Huang Restaurant (3860 Truxel Rd., Sacramento; 916-621-3737): Does your crew include any foodies or folks who seriously love Chinese food? Then fuel up for Aftershock with dim sum at a restaurant that was recently honored by the esteemed Michelin Guide.

Bacon & Butter (5913 Broadway, Sacramento; 916-346-4445): Regarded by locals as one of Sacramento’s ultimate breakfast spots, you’ll find a variety of gut busting morning and brunch foods with a fresh, seasonal touch. Note that the wait can be long, but scarf into those scratch-made biscuits and it’s all worth it.

More stuff to do around Sacramento

Take a selfie in front of the Dance Gavin Dance mural: This Sacramento post-hardcore band with the international following played Aftershock in 2018 and has a mural based on its “Afterburner” album on the side of The Flame Club (2130 16th St., Sacramento).

Go record shopping: It’s a must for many self-respecting music fans to check out the record stores when traveling. Here are a few recommended spots for scouting out vinyl and CDs.

Phono Select Records (2475 Fruitridge Rd., Sacramento; 916-400-3164): Head to south Sacramento for perhaps the best selection of heavy metal and punk vinyl in town. Bonus: You’re right around the corner from arguably the best Mexican food in town at Lalo’s Restaurant (5063 24th St., Sacramento; 916-736-2389)

MediumRare Records & Collectibles (1104 R St #140, Sacramento; 916-442-5344): Geared for serious collectors and audiophiles, this highly curated store focuses on pristine vinyl and cool collectibles including vintage issues of Circus and Rolling Stone magazines, plus autographed records.

The Cave (2265 Arden Way, Sacramento; 916-860-4809): Part record store, part rock ‘n’ roll thrift shop, this newer spot has plenty of vinyl, CDs and vintage t-shirts to sift through. A Folsom location can also be found at 313 E Bidwell St. (916) 260-5146).

Delta Breeze Records (1715 10th St., Sacramento; 916-822-4096): This downtown spot is a favorite for DJs looking to score vintage vinyl. If you’re into classic hi-fi stereo equipment, you’ll also find lovingly restored amplifiers and turntables from the likes of Marantz and Technics.

Peep some public art: Sacramento’s been in a renaissance of sorts in the arts, including sculptures and murals. Look for the work of Gale Hart near the Golden One Center, including a giant dart sticking out of the sidewalk. The town is also teeming with murals, especially from the annual Wide Open Walls festival that includes such local favorites as Shaun Burner and Maren Conrad, plus such art world stars as Shepard Fairey. Look for a map of these murals at the Wide Open Walls web site.