Don’t rock out on an empty stomach. Here’s what food and drinks will be at Aftershock

READ MORE Aftershock Festival Returns The return of the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento following a 2020 hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the country’s most anticipated hard rock events this year. Expand All

Aftershock Festival 2021 is sold out after being postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

Located in Sacramento’s Discovery Park, the event runs from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7 with performances from Metallica, The Original Misfits, Cypress Hill and more. You’ll need as much energy to rock out as you can.

Aftershock will have onsite food and beverages for sale from local and regional restaurants. Attendees can expect to choose from Greek Cuisine, comfort eats, burgers, pizza, barbecue and more.

Here’s what anyone going to Aftershock should know about the available food and beverage options and a few of Aftershock’s additional experiences lined up.

Regional and local eateries available at Aftershock

Chinese Deluxe

Dippin’ Dots

Island Noodles

Strawberry Fields American Grill

Strawberry Fields Thai

Phat Daddy’s Creole

Bangarang Asian Flair

Sliders

Drewski’s Southern Truck

Pepitas Latin

Wings and Grill

Cousins Maine Lobster

Bacon Mania Truck

Drewski’s Hot Rod

Nacho Truck

Portugal Truck

Smoothie Patrol

Hefty Gyros

Nash & Proper Hot Chicken

Beverages available at Aftershock

Caduceus Wine Garden

Coors Light Coldstream

Deep Eddy Vodka

Jack Daniel’s Mobile Distillery Tour Experience

The Blackened Bar

Additional experiences at Aftershock

It’s Ronz World - custom guitars, rock shop and art

Kolas - Stop by the Loud Lounge and participate in t-shirt ripping, body art and more.

Mortus Viventi - live tarot card readings

Weedmaps - Located inside the Loud Lounge, fans can learn about cannabis delivery by downloading the Weedmaps app all weekend long. Stop by the booth for fun giveaways and prizes.

