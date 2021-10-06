Entertainment
Don’t rock out on an empty stomach. Here’s what food and drinks will be at Aftershock
Aftershock Festival Returns
The return of the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento following a 2020 hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the country’s most anticipated hard rock events this year.
Aftershock Festival 2021 is sold out after being postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus.
Located in Sacramento’s Discovery Park, the event runs from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7 with performances from Metallica, The Original Misfits, Cypress Hill and more. You’ll need as much energy to rock out as you can.
Aftershock will have onsite food and beverages for sale from local and regional restaurants. Attendees can expect to choose from Greek Cuisine, comfort eats, burgers, pizza, barbecue and more.
Here’s what anyone going to Aftershock should know about the available food and beverage options and a few of Aftershock’s additional experiences lined up.
Regional and local eateries available at Aftershock
- Chinese Deluxe
- Dippin’ Dots
- Island Noodles
- Strawberry Fields American Grill
- Strawberry Fields Thai
- Phat Daddy’s Creole
- Bangarang Asian Flair
- Sliders
- Drewski’s Southern Truck
- Pepitas Latin
- Wings and Grill
- Cousins Maine Lobster
- Bacon Mania Truck
- Drewski’s Hot Rod
- Nacho Truck
- Portugal Truck
- Smoothie Patrol
- Hefty Gyros
- Nash & Proper Hot Chicken
Beverages available at Aftershock
- Caduceus Wine Garden
- Coors Light Coldstream
- Deep Eddy Vodka
- Jack Daniel’s Mobile Distillery Tour Experience
- The Blackened Bar
Additional experiences at Aftershock
- It’s Ronz World - custom guitars, rock shop and art
- Kolas - Stop by the Loud Lounge and participate in t-shirt ripping, body art and more.
- Mortus Viventi - live tarot card readings
- Weedmaps - Located inside the Loud Lounge, fans can learn about cannabis delivery by downloading the Weedmaps app all weekend long. Stop by the booth for fun giveaways and prizes.
