Free adoptions for ‘overlooked’ dogs and cats at Sacramento County’s Bradshaw shelter

Overcrowding leads to waived adoption fees at Bradshaw Overcrowding at Bradshaw Animal Shelter leads to waived adoption fees.

On Saturday, Bradshaw Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees for all dogs, cats and rabbits that have been housed at the shelter for 30 days or more, as part of the nationwide pet adoption drive Clear the Shelters.

There are currently about 90 dogs and 50 cats and kittens available for adoption at the Sacramento County shelter, though some have been there fewer than 30 days, said county spokeswoman Allison Harris.

“Animals that have been at the shelter longer, they’re more stressed out, and because of that they don’t show as well, which means they’re overlooked,” Harris said.

“The longer they’re in the shelter, it’s not necessarily a worse mental state (for the animals), but it’s better to be in a home where they’re being socialized,” she said.

The county shelter regularly becomes overcrowded, forcing staff to sometimes double up dogs in kennels and to waive adoption fees for cats during kitten season.

The adoption fee is normally $25, except for hamsters, which cost $5.

How to adopt through “Clear the Shelters”

Date: Saturday, Aug. 17

Saturday, Aug. 17 Time: Noon to 4:30 p.m.

Noon to 4:30 p.m. Where: Bradshaw Animal Shelter, 3839 Bradshaw Road