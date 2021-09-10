Explore Sacramento’s wine regions with this interactive map

Rows of grapes grown by director of production David Ogilvie, co-owner of Ogilvie Merwin Vintners, are seen at sunset Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Clarksburg. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The Central Valley and Sierra Foothills have long been key contributors to California’s international reputation for making some of the finest wines in the world. Here are the boundaries of the region’s 18 federally recognized American Viticultural Areas. A wine label may use one of these official appellation names if at least 85% of the grapes used to make the wine were grown within the area.

Sacramento's wine appellations The six-county Sacramento region is home to portions of at least 18 federally recognized American Viticultural Areas – some of which are completely nested within larger areas. For example, the Lodi AVA contains seven smaller AVAs. Pan and zoom the map to see the AVA boundaries, and click on an area to learn more. You can also toggle the basemap to see satellite imagery of an area. Map: NATHANIEL LEVINE | Source: UC Davis Library, Code of Federal Regulations, Bee research