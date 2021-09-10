Explore Sacramento’s wine regions with this interactive map

The Central Valley and Sierra Foothills have long been key contributors to California’s international reputation for making some of the finest wines in the world. Here are the boundaries of the region’s 18 federally recognized American Viticultural Areas. A wine label may use one of these official appellation names if at least 85% of the grapes used to make the wine were grown within the area.
Bee visuals editor Nathaniel Levine joined the staff in 2003. His work has received awards from the Society of News Design, the Best of the West journalism competition and the California News Publishers Association, among others. A native Californian, Levine grew up in Grass Valley and attended UC Davis.
Comments