Firefighters making progress in battling Washington, Airola fires in Northern California

Fire-scorched land smolders Aug. 27, 2021, where homes once stood in the area of Golden Dove Lane. At least 14 homes were destroyed by the Washington Fire, a Cal Fire official said.
Fire-scorched land smolders Aug. 27, 2021, where homes once stood in the area of Golden Dove Lane. At least 14 homes were destroyed by the Washington Fire, a Cal Fire official said. Lydia Gerike lgerike@modbee.com

Firefighters are making good progress against the Washington and Airola fires, Cal Fire said in updates issued Sunday morning.

The Washington Fire, which broke out Thursday afternoon near Jamestown in Tuolumne County, was at 50 percent containment. The fire remained at 100 acres.

Roads were reopened and evacuation orders lifted in the area. The fire destroyed 17 structures, at least 14 of them homes.

Firefighters planned to continue line construction, line strengthening, mop-up and patrol, Cal Fire said. Authorities estimate full containment on Tuesday.

The Airola Fire broke out Wednesday in Calaveras County, near the Parrots Ferry Bridge.

On Sunday morning Cal Fire reported the fire was 65 percent contained. The acreage was lowered from 700 to 639 acres, due to better mapping, Cal Fire said.

Crews continued to work in steep terrain with limited road access in the area. Authorities also anticipate full containment of the Airola Fire on Tuesday.

