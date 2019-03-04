Local

Stephon Clark: Protesters will march tonight through wealthy East Sacramento

By Dale Kasler,

Sam Stanton, and

Benjy Egel

March 04, 2019 04:56 PM

Stephon Clark protesters shut down Arden Fair Mall

Stephon Clark protesters close down Arden Fair Mall, Sunday, March 3, 2019, after staging an overnight sit-in in reaction to DA's decision not to arrest officers.
By
Up Next
Stephon Clark protesters close down Arden Fair Mall, Sunday, March 3, 2019, after staging an overnight sit-in in reaction to DA's decision not to arrest officers.
By

As the uproar over the Stephon Clark case intensified, an activist group called The Table Sacramento said Tuesday it planned to march Tuesday evening through East Sacramento, saying it chose the leafy neighborhood because of its wealth.

The group said the march would begin at Trader Joe’s supermarket on Folsom Boulevard.

“The East Sacramento location was chosen because it is one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the City of Sacramento and home to many influential leaders in city and state government,” the group announced.

Adrian Mohammed, a spokesman for the group, said the marchers aren’t expected to head to Golden 1 Center, where the Kings were set to play the New York Knicks.

Crews began installing fencing around the plaza surrounding the arena Monday morning in anticipation of possible protests; marchers blocked the main entrance to Golden 1 during two games right after Clark’s shooting last March, preventing thousands of fans from entering. The Kings said the plaza would be open only to fans holding tickets.

District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said Saturday she wouldn’t file charges against the two officers who killed Clark, an unarmed black man. A demonstration was held that afternoon outside main police headquarters, and on Sunday Arden Fair mall was closed all day after a small group of protestors began a sit-in at the mall. The mall’s owners said they were afraid the protest would grow too large for the mall to handle safely.

The protests were set to continue Tuesday, this time at the main police station on Freeport Boulevard.

Black Lives Matter Sacramento, in a Facebook post Monday, urged followers to “occupy the police station!” The posting said similar protests would also be held Wednesday and Thursday at the Freeport location.

“We will probably go onside until they kick us out,” said Sonia Lewis, an organizer with Black Lives Matter. “It is a public place.” She said the group staged a protest inside police headquarters last May.

Police spokesman Marcus Basquez said protestors would be allowed inside “to a point.”

“If it’s peaceful, fine,” he said. “If property becomes destroyed or lives become endangered, that’s a whole other topic.” He said the department has additional police officers deployed “if anything flares up.”

  

Follow more of our reporting on

Local

Local

See all 9 stories

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

local

local

local

local

local

local

Dale Kasler

Dale Kasler covers climate change, the environment, economics and the convoluted world of California water. He also covers major enterprise stories for McClatchy’s Western newspapers. He joined The Bee in 1996 from the Des Moines Register and graduated from Northwestern University.

  Comments  