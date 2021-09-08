Who’s hiring in the Sacramento region? Here are the top sectors for job seekers

Retail, health care and education are some of the growing job sectors in the Sacramento, California region. Staff file

According to the California State Employment Development Department’s Labor Market Information Division, employment in Sacramento decreased by 9,600 to a total of fewer than 1 million jobs in July 2021. But in the same breath, the region’s job sectors posted many, many employment ads.

Job ads within the Sacramento region were collected in real-time from online job domains by the Labor Market Information Division. An online job vacancy statistics dashboard then provided timely monthly measures of labor demand within the region.

Here are Sacramento’s top employment sectors.

Health care and social assistance

The health care and social assistance employment sector is comprised of trained professionals who deliver medical care and social assistance. Non-supervisory employees earned an average of $27.50 per hour during an approximately 33-hour workweek.

Qualification is further broken down by sectors within the industry.

Educational services

Educational services are traditionally delivered by teachers within privately owned or not-for-profit institutions, including schools, colleges, universities and training centers. Most teaching positions require at least a bachelor’s degree, while some require a master’s or doctoral degree.

The median weekly earnings of nonunion workers were $1,026 in 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Retail trade

The retail trade sector doesn’t require a degree and according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average hourly pay of non-supervisory employees was $18.70 within a 30-hour workweek during August 2021.

Accommodation and food services

Often combined at the same establishment, the accommodations and food services sector provides customers with lodging and prepared meals. No degree is required, but a high school diploma is preferred.

Non-supervisory employees earned an average of $15.91 an hour within an approximately 26-hour workweek during July 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Finance and insurance

The finance and insurance sector includes raising funds, underwriting insurance and annuities and providing specialized programs. For many entry-level positions in finance, a bachelor’s degree is required.

The median weekly earnings of nonunion workers were $1,270 in 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Professional, scientific and technical services

A career in professional, scientific and technical services requires a high degree of expertise and training. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average hourly pay of non-supervisory employees was $38.94 within an approximately 36-hour workweek during July 2021.

Manufacturing

A career in manufacturing can be obtained with a high school diploma or General Education Development. But those who enter the field are required to complete courses and on-the-job training to safely use tools and machines required for the job.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average hourly pay of non-supervisory employees is $24.01 within an approximately 41-hour workweek during August 2021.

Administrative and support and waste management and remediation services

Administrative and support and waste management and remediation services provide essential routine and day-to-day operations to a variety of clients including industries and households. The average weekly earnings of nonsupervisory employees were $21.71 within an approximately 36-hour workweek during July 2021.

Real estate and rental leasing

The real estate and rental leasing sector includes managing real estate for others, selling, renting or buying real estate for others and appraising real estate. Depending on the role, a realtor’s license is required.

Nonunion workers received median weekly earnings of $999 during 2020.

Transportation and warehousing

The transportation and warehousing sector may include providing transportation of passengers and cargo, warehousing and storage for goods, scenic and sightseeing transportation. The mode of transportation includes air, rail, water, road and pipeline.

The average hourly earnings for nonsupervisory employees were $24.29 during an approximately 37-hour workweek in August 2021.