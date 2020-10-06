Teen injured by gunfire in Valley Hi; sixth shooting in four days in the Sacramento area

Officers are looking for suspect information Tuesday after an early morning shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy in Sacramento’s Valley Hi neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported about 2:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of Gandy Dancer Way, several blocks north of Cosumnes River Boulevard and west of Highway 99.

Officers arrived and found an injured teenager who had been shot, said Officer Karl Chan, a Sacramento Police Department spokesman. He said the teen was taken by ambulance to a hospital and he is expected to survive.

Police investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances that might have led to the shooting. Chan said the Police Department do not have any suspect information to release yet.

The Valley Hi shooting early Tuesday was the sixth shooting in four days in the Sacramento area that have killed five people, including a 9-year-old girl, and injured several others. In all but one of the shootings, investigators are still searching for suspects.

Shots rang out at Del Paso Heights’ Mama Marks Park on Saturday afternoon, when four people were shot. Two of them were children; Makaylah Brent, 9, who was killed, and a 6-year-old girl who was injured after they were struck by stray gunfire.

Two men and a 17-year-old girl were hospitalized after they were shot in the 3400 block of Mabel Street in the Strawberry Manor section of North Sacramento.

A gunman shot three people before turning the gun on himself Saturday afternoon at the East Market & Restaurant, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has said. A 27-year-old man, who was shot at the market in the 3400 block of El Camino Avenue, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

A 19-year-old man struck by gunfire at the market remained in critical condition Monday, sheriff’s officials said, and a 30-year-old man injures was expected to survive.

Jaylen Betschart, a 17-year-old Sacramento Charter High School student, was found Saturday afternoon with a gunshot wound near Granite Regional Park in Sacramento. Police officials said his vehicle crashed into a power pole and detectives are investigating his death as a homicide.

About 1:30 a.m. Monday, officers responding to reports of shots fired found a man injured with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle that was involved in a single-vehicle crash near Dry Creek Road and Harris Avenue in Sacramento’s Del Paso Heights neighborhood. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.