Authorities release name of woman killed in shooting in North Sacramento party dispute

Authorities on Tuesday afternoon released the name of a 20-year-old woman killed in a shooting over the weekend after an argument at a party in North Sacramento escalated to gunfire.

Kiarra Jazzmyn George, of Sacramento, was killed in the shooting early Sunday on the 2700 block of Rio Linda Boulevard, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office. The fatal shooting occurred about 1 a.m. just north of Eleanor Avenue.

Milton Collins, 18, has been arrested on suspicion of homicide in connection with the shooting, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Homicide detectives also arrested Deandre Collins, 21, on a felony threats charge related to the shooting.

Detectives believe an argument during the party escalated to the shooting, but police officials have said the motive behind the shooting remained under investigation.

Officers responded to the reported shooting and found George with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound. Paramedics with the Sacramento Fire Department arrived and took George to a hospital, where later she was pronounced dead.

The Police Department asked anyone with information about this fatal shooting to call officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.