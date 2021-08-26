California education officials raise money for school communities affected by wildfires

Sacramento-area education officials are leading efforts to provide relief for school staff and students displaced by California wildfires. Schools in Sacramento and El Dorado counties are collecting gift cards to distribute to school districts affected by the Caldor Fire and other blazes.

“Our school communities throughout the state are experiencing intense and extreme challenges,” El Dorado County Superintendent of Schools Ed Manansala said. “This outpouring of coordinated support will provide a sense of care and hope for many.”

A total of 61 schools are currently closed due to evacuation orders across the state, leaving scores of children out of classrooms. At least one school, in Grizzly Flats near Pollock Pines, was destroyed in recent fires.





The Sacramento Office of Education, Small School Districts’ Association and the California County Superintendents Educational Services Association are taking steps to ensure that staff and students are equipped with supplies and support to continue the school year ahead.

The California Kids Fire Relief intends to help staff and students who have either been displaced or evacuated from their communities due to the 11 large fires in the state.

“Our families are spread out in Chico, the Bay Area,” said Tim Taylor, executive director of the SSDA. “They are staying in trailer parks, tents, evacuation sites. We are working hard to contact our families.”

The Sacramento Office of Education is accepting donated gift cards to distribute to school districts that have either lost schools or closed for weeks due to evacuation orders. Families can also make donations through PayPal to the Small School Districts’ Association. Cash, checks, clothing and household items are not being collected.

“We are asking teachers to help fellow teachers,” said Taylor. “Imagine coming back from to your home with letters of hope.”

Walt Tyler Elementary School in Grizzly Flats was destroyed on Aug. 17 as more thousands of nearby residents evacuated the El Dorado County town. More than 33,000 residents in the county have been displaced.

Annette Lane, Pioneer Union School District Superintendent and Principal, said Tyler Elementary families are still under warnings and evacuations. Until evacuations are lifted, sites cannot be used as resources, Lane said.

Lane said that if evacuation periods are extended beyond Sept. 7, schools may look at re-implementing virtual instruction.

“Whatever it takes, our staff will have the ingenuity and resilience and the where with all to do it, but they will need self care too,” Lane said. “We will have to support their social and emotional needs before they can support our students as well.”

Here’s how to help

Gift cards and letters should be mailed to:

CA Kids Fire Relief

Ashley Slovak

C/O Sacramento County Office of Education

P.O. Box 269003

Sacramento, CA, 95826-9003