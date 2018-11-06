Here’s the latest Election Day news from California

The polls are open in California and across the nation as voters cast ballots for congressional, state and local races. Here’s the latest.

What you need to know

Who are all these people: Check out The Sacramento Bee’s Voter Guide for biographies of candidates for state and local offices, along with their positions on various issues.

Endorsements: Need more help? Here are The Sacramento Bee’s endorsements for local, state and federal races, plus all those propositions.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Before you vote: Answers to all your questions about mail-in ballots, registering to vote and more.

Procrastinator’s guide: Did Election Day creep up on you by surprise? Get the lowdown on what you need to do to make your vote count.

Check on your mail-in ballot: On the other hand, if you mailed your ballot in early, find out how to make sure it’s being counted.

Key races in California: Here are the candidates and campaigns to watch as results come in after polls close at 8 p.m.





SHARE COPY LINK Brandi Orth, Fresno County Clerk of Registrar Voters, gives a behind-the-scenes look at how ballots are counted in Fresno County.

Polls are open

California polling places opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m., reported Newsweek.

But in Sacramento County, elections officials say about one-third of registered voters had already returned their ballots by Monday, reported Capitol Public Radio. The 263,000 ballots have been read by a machine but won’t be tabulated until the polls close.

Big turnout expected

More than 30 million Americans have already voted across the United States, suggesting that people will have voted in unprecedented numbers by the time polls close tonight, according to PBS News Hour.

In California, a record 19.6 million people are registered to vote, reported Secretary of State Alex Padilla. That’s a 1.9 million-person jump over those registered for the 2014 election.

“It is nearly unprecedented for California to set a voter registration record in a midterm election,” Padilla said, according to a press release.