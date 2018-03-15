Injured and abandoned puppy has surgery. ‘We are thrilled that he made it through’

SHARE COPY LINK Baby Thomas, a puppy at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter, will receive craniotomy surgery to remove the loose bone fragments which are resting on his brain. The damage to the right hemisphere of his brain is impacting his balance, hearing, Bradshaw Animal Shelter

Baby Thomas, a puppy at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter, will receive craniotomy surgery to remove the loose bone fragments which are resting on his brain. The damage to the right hemisphere of his brain is impacting his balance, hearing, Bradshaw Animal Shelter