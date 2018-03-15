Injured and abandoned puppy has surgery. ‘We are thrilled that he made it through’

A week after a puppy was taken to Bradshaw Animal Shelter with head trauma, he's on the road to recovery.
The puppy, named Thomas, was found on Peck Drive and Harley Way near Florin Road in Sacramento on March 6 and brought in by a woman who found him, according to the shelter.
He needed surgery, which was estimated to cost up to $10,000. The shelter set up an online fundraiser Wednesday and reached the goal before the end of the day.
Thomas underwent surgery.
The shelter gave an update on his progress.
"After five hours in surgery, Thomas is finally out and recovering in ICU," Janna Haynes, communication and media officer for the shelter, said in an email to The Bee. "We are still awaiting results of the surgery and prognosis, but we are thrilled that he made it through.
"We appreciate the support of the local community ... in our efforts to save this puppy’s life!"
The shelter is still seeking information on how Thomas was injured. Anyone who can help is urged to message the shelter or contact 311.
"We really need someone to help us identify this dog," Haynes told The Bee last week. "Someone knows who he belongs to."
