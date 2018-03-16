Bradshaw Animal Shelter's T.E.A.M. offers reward to get justice for injured puppy Thomas

Bradshaw Animal Shelter's nonprofit T.E.A.M. is offering a $1.000 reward for the arrest of the potential abuser of an injured puppy brought to the shelter earlier this month, shelter officials announced March 16.

Thomas the puppy was brought to the shelter March 6 after a woman found him off Peck Drive and Harley Way near Florin Road in Sacramento, according to shelter media officer Janna Haynes.

Thomas underwent surgery at UC Davis this week to remove all of the soft tissue and some bone fragments from his head. The shelter expects him to make a full physical recovery, but his long-term neurological prognosis is unknown.

"The medical team at UC Davis informed us today that Thomas is doing well so far, he has swelling but nothing out of the ordinary," Haynes wrote in an email Friday. "He has gotten himself up, briefly walked in a circle, and then laid back down.

"They expect to keep him in the ICU area for the next 24 hours for monitoring, and then plan to move him to a room for intermediate care."

The reward was posted by the shelter's T.E.A.M. nonprofit's board of directors for information leading to the arrest of Thomas' abuser. If no arrest is made, the shelter will use the award money to help other animals like Thomas in need of medical attention and help bringing abusers to justice.

"T.E.A.M is not only committed to getting Thomas the best treatment and care, but to hold responsible those who caused his injury," said Haynes.

As of noon Friday, the shelter had raised an additional $12,500 toward Thomas' surgery and aftercare. Any of this money not used for his recovery will go into the reward fund.

"We really need someone to help us identify this dog," Haynes told The Bee earlier this month. "Someone knows who he belongs to."

Anyone with knowledge about Thomas' case is encouraged to call 311.