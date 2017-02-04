It’s a deal: Sacramento’s soccer owners settle dispute, press on with MLS bid

4:38 'Colored Lights' by Skyler's Pool Pause

0:57 Why seat belts are so important, from safety-savvy kids and CDOT

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:46 What is a ‘Botts Dot’? A field guide to Caltrans’ road markers

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

1:52 Sacramento Kings DeMarcus Cousins on loss to Suns

1:32 Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye answers call for jury duty

1:01 Budweiser: Born The Hard Way