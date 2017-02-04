It’s a deal: Sacramento’s soccer owners settle dispute, press on with MLS bid

The ownership dispute that threatened to derail Sacramento’s bid for a Major League Soccer team has been settled.
Sacramento Republic FC founder Warren Smith and investor Kevin Nagle reached an agreement in principle that will allow Nagle, the wealthy pharmaceutical executive who’s spearheading the MLS effort, to use the popular Republic FC brand in the bid for the expansion team. The agreement was announced early Saturday by Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who mediated a combined 12 hours of negotiations between the two men Thursday and Friday nights.
Financial terms of the deal, which was reached late Friday or early Saturday, weren’t disclosed.
“I am extremely pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement in principle that ensures Sacramento Republic FC will be the future of MLS for Sacramento,” Steinberg said in a prepared statement. “I thank all involved for their commitment to our city and for putting the pbulic first.”
Nagle, who invested in the minor-league club during its inaugural 2014 season, formally submitted the bid for one of four MLS expansion slots Tuesday without incorporating the Republic FC brand in the paperwork. On Wednesday, the club issued a statement on Smith’s behalf accusing Nagle of violating their agreements by launching a bid that omitted Republic FC.
That exposed a rift that had been building behind the scenes for months. Smith and Nagle hadn’t yet made a deal that would give Nagle control over the club or the Republic FC brand. Facing a league-imposed deadline to submit the expansion application, Nagle said he had no choice but to make the bid through a separate company he does control, Sac Soccer & Entertainment Holdings.
Nonetheless, diehard Republic fans blasted Nagle on social media, accusing him of abandoning the team whose remarkable popularity put Sacramento in the running for an MLS spot in the first place.
What remains to be seen is how much damage, if any, the dispute will have on Sacramento’s MLS chances. Until the fight flared up, Sacramento had been considered a leading candidate for a team. Commissioner Don Garber all but guaranteed Sacramento would get an expansion team during a visit to the city last spring.
MLS Deputy Commissioner Mark Abbott, speaking to reporters Wednesday on the league’s expansion process, wouldn’t say if the rift would harm Sacramento’s bid but noted that Nagle’s camp was keen on incorporating Republic FC into his effort. Abbott noted that Commissioner Don Garber had intervened in the talks between Nagle and Smith several months ago.
“At long last, Sacramento stands before MLS as one team and one community,” Nagle said in a statement released by the city. “From day one my hope and expectation was to come together with Sacramento Republic FC as a united front.”
Nagle and Smith thanked Steinberg, with Smith saying: “His leadership was instrumental in bringing the parties together, and we are hopeful that the principple terms we discussed today can result in a definitive agreement that will lead Sacramento Republic FC to Major League Soccer.”
Sacramento is competing against 11 other cities for the four expansion spots. The league is expected to pick the first two spots later this year.
