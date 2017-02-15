A politician saw danger in a town-hall meeting. Police saw it differently

3:58 Boulders, concrete flown in to strengthen damaged Oroville spillway Pause

0:45 Helicopters work to fortify damaged Oroville spillway

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

0:58 Watch: Drone flies over auxiliary spillway at Lake Oroville

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

1:59 Oroville evacuees given the green light to return home, evacuation warning remains