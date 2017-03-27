California National Guard reviewing which soldiers must repay illegal bonuses

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

3:07 California vs. Donald Trump

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

18:37 Postgame: North Carolina clinches Final Four spot in 'ugly game'

1:20 'Cancer is Hilarious' blogger faced her fears

1:13 Rep. Pelosi says GOP should've taken time to develop health care bill