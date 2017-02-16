Water & Drought

February 16, 2017 3:25 PM

How full are Northern California reservoirs and rivers?

Sacramento Bee Staff

These three graphs show key California reservoir conditions and river stages for the upper and lower Sacramento Valley. The images are from the California Department of Water Resources’ Data Exchange Center and the National Weather Service.

RESERVOIR CONDITIONS

ENDING MIDNIGHT, FEBRUARY 15, 2017

This graph shows California reservoirs, with percentage capacity (the first number) and percentage of historical average (the second number). Updated graphs are available here, at “Selected Reservoirs Daily Graphs.”

 

RIVER STAGES, UPPER SACRAMENTO VALLEY

2 P.M. FEBRUARY 16, 2017

This map shows river stages in feet (Ft). The color of the diamond indicates conditions: Green = Normal conditions. Orange = Above monitor. Red = Above flood. Purple = Above danger. White = Missing data. Updated graphs are available here.

 

RIVER STAGES, LOWER SACRAMENTO VALLEY

2 P.M. FEBRUARY 16, 2017

This map shows river stages in feet (Ft). The color of the diamond indicates conditions: Green = Normal conditions. Orange = Above monitor. Red = Above flood. Purple = Above danger. White = Missing data. Updated graphs are available here.

 

From the air, ruined landscape clearly shows effect of Oroville Dam spillway problem

Video images recorded from the air on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, show the chewed-up and denuded route taken by water coming over Oroville Dam's emergency spillway when damage to the main spillway required the first-ever use of the alternative path.

Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee

Meanwhile, at Shasta Dam... maximum water releases, storage at 95% and storms on the way

Shasta Dam on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2017, was releasing its maximum amount of water, 79,000 cubic feet per second. Shasta is currently at 95 percent of capacity and more storms are on their way.

Sacramento Valley Water

These dams loom large in Northern California's water world

Northern California has several significant dams that represent important parts of the state's water management and flood-control projects. These dams are some of the key structures on important streams and rivers.

Brian Blomster / File photos from Sacramento Bee, Department of Water Resources, Bureau of Reclamation The Sacramento Bee

Related content

Water & Drought

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Intense effort to fortify Lake Oroville continues in rough weather

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos