Feb. 21 update: How full are Northern California reservoirs and rivers?

Brenda Anderson, whose Rio Linda home flooded in January, protects her home with sandbags as water from Dry Creek rises around her house on 6th Street on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.
Randy Pench
The Sacramento Bee
State water resources officials and the Butte County sheriff were feeling optimistic Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, as inflows into Lake Oroville were dropping. They said an emergency spillway on Oroville Dam was unlikely to be redeployed and an evacuation warning for residents might soon be lifted after the latest storms.
Peter Hecht
The Sacramento Bee
CalTrans workers put up traffic barriers to route traffic safely around a washed out section of westbound US 50 east of Fresh Pond in El Dorado county on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
Rescue crews take out residents from a flooded neighborhood Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. Rescuers chest-deep in water steered boats carrying dozens of people, some with babies and pets, from a San Jose neighborhood inundated by water from an overflowing creek Tuesday.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
Cars and backyards are flooded in a neighborhood Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. Rescuers chest-deep in water steered boats carrying dozens of people, some with babies and pets, from a San Jose neighborhood inundated by water from an overflowing creek Tuesday.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
In this view looking north, flood water crosses over Interstate 5 at Williams backing up traffic in both north and southbound lanes for hours on Saturday, February 18, 2017 in Williams, Calif. Northern California and the San Francisco Bay Area were facing a weekend return of heavy rain and winds that lashed them earlier in the week before the storm moves out.
Randy Pench
AP
A member of Cal Fire, right, talks to workers on the Oroville Dam project in front of the main spillway in Oroville, Calif., Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Forecasters issued flash flood warnings Monday throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and elsewhere in Northern California as downpours swelled creeks and rivers in the already soggy region.
Hector Amezcua
AP
Graves are submerged in floodwaters at a cemetery downstream from a damaged dam Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Marysville, Calif. The Oroville Reservoir is continuing to drain Wednesday as state water officials scrambled to reduce the lake's level ahead of impending storms.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP
This Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, aerial photo, shows major flooding in Maxwell, Colusa County, Calif. Water is receding in the farm community of Maxwell, where dozens of people sought higher ground after creeks topped their banks and inundated houses on Friday, said Colusa County Assistant Sheriff Jim Saso said.
Hector Iniguez
AP
The Pee Wee Golf course is seen under floodwaters Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. The Russian River rose above its flood stage again on Friday due to excessive rain in the area causing minor flooding.
Ben Margot
AP
People stop to watch water flow into the iconic Glory Hole spillway at the Monticello Dam on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Lake Berryessa, Calif. Water is flowing for the first time in over a decade into the 72-foot diameter hole due to the recent storms in California. The unique spillway operates similarly to a bathtub drain. Heavy downpours are swelling creeks and rivers and bringing threats of flooding in California's already soggy northern and central regions. The National Weather Service map shows floods, snow and wind advisories for the northern part of the state.
Eric Risberg
AP
Mud from earlier storms is seen in a wash above Melcanyon Road in Duarte, Calif., in a threatened area below a San Gabriel Mountains burn area known as the Fish Fire, as a powerful storm moves into Southern California Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The saturated state faces a new round of wet weather that could trigger flooding and debris flows.
Reed Saxon
AP
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy watches mud and debris flowing past a barrier and down a street protected by K-rails in Duarte, Calif., in a threatened area below a burn area know as the Fish Fire, as a powerful storm moves into Southern California Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. The saturated state faces a new round of wet weather that could trigger flooding and debris flows.
Reed Saxon
AP
Lori Kahn steps over a branch of a tree that fell on her family's Range Rover Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Laguna Beach, Calif. Kahn said that no one was injured in the incident. As a Laguna Beach city trolly drove by Kahn said "Well, I guess we'e a tourist attraction now."
Bill Alkofer
AP
Officials look over the scene where a San Bernardino County Fire Department fire engine fell Friday from southbound Interstate 15 where part of the freeway collapsed due to heavy rain in the Cajon Pass, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 A huge Pacific storm that parked itself over Southern California and unloaded, ravaging roads, opening sinkholes eased off Saturday but it was only a temporary reprieve as new storms took aim farther north.
David Pardo
AP
Traffic passes along the scene , Saturday, Feb., 18, 2017, where a tractor trailer and a San Bernardino County Fire Department fire engine fell on Friday from southbound Interstate 15 where part of the freeway collapsed due to heavy rain in the Cajon Pass, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 A huge Pacific storm that parked itself over Southern California and unloaded, ravaging roads, opening sinkholes eased off Saturday but it was only a temporary reprieve as new storms took aim farther north.
David Pardo
AP
In this image released by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a large eucalyptus tree toppled onto carport damaging vehicles in Goleta, Calif., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. A powerful Pacific storm blew into southern and central California on Friday, unleashing wind-driven heavy rains that forecasters said could become the strongest in years if not decades.
Mike Eliason
AP
A man walks on a flooded street Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Salinas, Calif. Forecasters issued flash flood warnings Monday throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and elsewhere in Northern California as downpours swelled creeks and rivers in the already soggy region.
Nic Coury
AP
