February 17, 2017 11:31 AM

Feb. 17 update: How full are Northern California reservoirs and rivers?

Sacramento Bee Staff

These three graphs show key California reservoir conditions and river stages for the upper and lower Sacramento Valley for Friday, February 17, 2017. The images are from the California Department of Water Resources’ Data Exchange Center and the National Weather Service.

RESERVOIR CONDITIONS

ENDING MIDNIGHT, FEBRUARY 16, 2017

This graph shows California reservoirs, with percentage capacity (the first number) and percentage of historical average (the second number). Updated graphs are available here, at “Selected Reservoirs Daily Graphs.”

 

RIVER STAGES, UPPER SACRAMENTO VALLEY

10 A.M. FEBRUARY 17, 2017

This map shows river stages in feet (Ft). The color of the diamond indicates conditions: Green = Normal conditions. Orange = Above monitor. Red = Above flood. Purple = Above danger. White = Missing data. Updated graphs are available here.

 

RIVER STAGES, LOWER SACRAMENTO VALLEY

10 A.M. FEBRUARY 17, 2017

This map shows river stages in feet (Ft). The color of the diamond indicates conditions: Green = Normal conditions. Orange = Above monitor. Red = Above flood. Purple = Above danger. White = Missing data. Updated graphs are available here.

 

Sacramento stories: Auburn cofferdam collapses (February 1986)

This is one in a series of videos looking back at big stories in Sacramento-area history. This one took place on Feb. 18, 1986, when the cofferdam built in preparation for the construction of Auburn Dam collapsed above Folsom Lake.

Video created by David Caraccio Sacramento Bee and Department of Water Resources photos

Intense effort to fortify Lake Oroville continues in rough weather

The water level at Lake Oroville continues to drop as state officials press on with the effort to drain the reservoir in light of a forecast calling for rain through Monday.

Ryan Lillis The Sacramento Bee

