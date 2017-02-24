Water & Drought

February 24, 2017 4:23 PM

Feb. 24 update: How full are Northern California reservoirs and rivers?

Sacramento Bee Staff

These three graphs show key California reservoir conditions and river stages for the upper and lower Sacramento Valley for Friday, February 24, 2017. The images are from the California Department of Water Resources’ Data Exchange Center and the National Weather Service.

Want to compare to previous days? See reservoir and river levels for February 23. For February 22. For February 21. For February 18. For February 17. For February 16, 2017.

RESERVOIR CONDITIONS

ENDING MIDNIGHT, FEBRUARY 23, 2017

This graph shows California reservoirs, with percentage capacity (the first number) and percentage of historical average (the second number). Updated graphs are available here, at “Selected Reservoirs Daily Graphs.”

 

RIVER STAGES, UPPER SACRAMENTO VALLEY

3 P.M. FEBRUARY 24, 2017

This map shows river stages in feet (Ft). The color of the diamond indicates conditions: Green = Normal conditions. Orange = Above monitor. Red = Above flood. Purple = Above danger. White = Missing data. Updated graphs are available here.

 

RIVER STAGES, LOWER SACRAMENTO VALLEY

3 P.M. FEBRUARY 24, 2017

This map shows river stages in feet (Ft). The color of the diamond indicates conditions: Green = Normal conditions. Orange = Above monitor. Red = Above flood. Purple = Above danger. White = Missing data. Updated graphs are available here.

 

Pro cliff jumpers take the plunge at McCloud Falls

Freestyle cliff jumper Donny Beck filmed his brother Brandon Beck taking the plunge at an overflowing McCloud Falls in McCloud, California approximately 200 miles north of Sacramento, on February 12, 2017.

Footage from Brandon Beck Instagram/ Edited by Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy

