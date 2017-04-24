Two Oroville Dam documents released after complaints about secrecy

Pulling back the curtain on their plans for repairing the battered spillways at Oroville Dam, California officials released two redacted reports Monday from outside engineering consultants who’ve been hired to oversee the effort.
The California Department of Water Resources disclosed a pair of memos from its board of consultants - four engineers advising the department on the massive repair project. After weeks of enduring complaints from lawmakers and others about secrecy, DWR officials defended their decision to redact portions of the documents, saying it’s a matter of national security, as well as their decision to keep certain documents and reports completely under wraps.
“Dams could actually be used in an act of terrorism,” said David Gutierrez, a DWR consultant, in a conference call with reporters. “One of those things you obviously don’t want to do is highlight vulnerabilities.” Gutierrez is a dam-safety expert and former DWR official, although he isn’t part of the four-member consulting team whose reports were released.
The consultants’ first report, which was made public in March, provided earliest insights into the enormity of the problems facing DWR. For the first time, it became clear that the repair of Oroville’s two spillways would take two years to complete. DWR officials said report shouldn’t have been made public and began sealing follow-up documents, triggering a bipartisan outcry from elected officials, environmentalists and others.
Their second and third reports, released Monday, provide more analysis as DWR’s repair plan gradually took shape in the last two weeks of March. In some cases, the consultants question the direction DWR has taken, although Gutierrez said the consultants and DWR are largely on the same page. The state has hired Omaha, Neb., contractor Kiewit Construction to handle the $274 million repair job.
“The board of consultants is pretty much concurring with the approach the department is taking all the way along,” Gutierrez said.
For instance, the consultants agree with DWR’s plan to allow excess water to flow down the carved-out hillside next to the fractured spillway, where the heavy pounding of water has eroded vast portions of the hill. With the spillway mostly fixed by this fall, the board “believes that the possibility of needing to route discharge down the gully is small,” the consultants wrote in their March 31 report.
The disclosure followed weeks of criticism from elected officials about DWR’s secrecy efforts. It came one day before a scheduled hearing at the state Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee on the Oroville investigation and repair plans, during which lawmakers were expected to quiz Acting DWR Director Bill Croyle about the secret documents. State Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Gerber, although not a member of the committee, planned to push Croyle to release more information.
Previously, DWR had defended the secrecy on grounds of national security. However, Croyle indicated two weeks ago that DWR would be willing to release some of the documents in redacted form.
A preliminary analysis by DWR’s board of consultants, published in March, suggested that design flaws played a role in fracturing the main spillway. That conclusion was supported by an independent report released last week by Robert Bea, an expert on dam safety at UC Berkeley.
The main spillway cracked in two Feb. 7, prompting dam officials to shut off water releases temporarily as a major storm rolled into the region. Four days later, with Lake Oroville rising to the top, water flowed for the first time ever over the adjacent emergency spillway, a concrete lip perched atop an unlined hillside. The next day, with the hillside eroding severely, officials ordered the evacuation of 188,000 residents amid fears the emergency structure was going to fail. Dam operators dramatically ramped up outflows from the main spillway, halting the flow of water over the emergency spillway and preventing it from failing.
